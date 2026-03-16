Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the dairy sector in the state, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu saying the initiative will enhance milk processing capacity and generate employment opportunities for farmers.

The MoU signing ceremony between the Government of Himachal Pradesh and NDDB was held in Shimla on Monday.

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Speaking to the media after the programme, Sukhu said the agreement aims to introduce world-class technology in milk processing and related bio-products while strengthening the state's dairy infrastructure.

"We had earlier reached an understanding with NDDB in 2023 to develop the Dagwar dairy project. The first MoU was for bringing world-class technology in milk processing and bio-products, and now this MoU relates to running the Dagwar plant and strengthening milk processing units with computerised quality control," Sukhu said.

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He added that once the dairy processing infrastructure is established, it will create new livelihood opportunities for people in rural areas.

"Before our government came to power, milk production in the state was much lower, but it has increased significantly. Once this plant becomes operational, people will see dairy as a source of employment and business," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu also expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh's natural environment and clean surroundings would help in promoting dairy-based industries in the state.

"The products produced here will be marketed under the 'HIM' brand, which will further strengthen the state's dairy sector," he said.

Responding to queries about the upcoming state budget, the Chief Minister said details would be shared once it is formally presented in the Assembly.

"We do not discuss the budget through the media. When the budget is presented, you will see that all sectors have been taken care of," he said.

Sukhu also said the state government is working on bringing the first nutrition policy for Himachal Pradesh.

"We are preparing the first nutrition policy of the state, which will focus on the quality and nutritional value of the food and dairy products people consume," he said.

When asked about the ongoing Rajya Sabha election developments in neighbouring Haryana, the Chief Minister declined to comment.

"I do not want to comment on that," Sukhu said.

On tourism-related concerns amid the changing weather conditions in the state, Sukhu assured that the government would ensure the safety and comfort of tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh.

"All tourists who come here are our guests. If anyone faces any difficulty, we will instruct the district administration to ensure their safety and assistance," he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is monitoring the situation regarding LPG supply and would take up the matter with the central government if required.

"At present, there is no shortage of LPG. If any shortage arises, we will address it and also raise the issue with the central government," Sukhu added. (ANI)

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