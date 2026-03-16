Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): A sudden spell of heavy hailstorm accompanied by rain lashed the hill town of Shimla on Monday afternoon, turning large parts of the city white and bringing a sharp drop in temperature.

Several roads in the town were covered with hailstones as the sudden weather change caught many residents and pedestrians off guard. People moving without umbrellas or rain gear had to take shelter along roadsides and under nearby structures as the hailstorm intensified.

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Despite the inconvenience caused to commuters and pedestrians, locals said the rainfall after a prolonged dry spell could help recharge water resources in the region.

Speaking to ANI, local resident Roshan said the sudden weather change created difficulties for people moving around in the city.

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"The sudden rainfall has increased difficulties for people. While rain is good, a hailstorm can cause problems as it may damage crops. Garlic crops may not be affected much, but normal rainfall would have been better," said Roshan.

Another resident, Diksha Jamwal, said the hailstorm had led to a further dip in temperature and could affect crops.

"The sudden hailstorm has caused problems as the cold has increased. Children are on vacation, and such weather during this time creates difficulties. It is also not good for crops. Normal rainfall would have been better," Diksha said.

During the hailstorm, parts of Shimla briefly turned dark as dense clouds covered the sky, prompting vehicles and homes to switch on their lights in the middle of the day. Authorities have not reported any major damage so far, though the sudden hailstorm caused temporary disruption to normal movement in the hill town.

According to the IMD, the new western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 17, and its impact will be seen in Himachal Pradesh between March 18 and March 21.

"On March 19 and 20, light rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely in many parts of the state and snowfall is expected in some higher reaches," IMD Scientist Shobhit Katiyar added.

The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for March 18 and 19 for hailstorm and thunderstorm activity in several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur.

Katiyar said the recent rain activity has also helped improve the rainfall deficit in the state. Earlier in March, the deficit had reached nearly 98 per cent, but after the recent rainfall, it has improved significantly and may further improve with the upcoming weather system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)