Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The monsoon has left a trail of devastation across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 98 lives and causing property damage worth Rs 770.96 crore, according to the latest data released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Between June 20 and July 13, a total of 57 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides (8), flash floods (15), cloudbursts (9), drowning (10), electrocution (4), and other rain-triggered accidents, including people falling from rocks or trees (10).

Road conditions have deteriorated severely, leading to 41 additional fatalities in traffic accidents, highlighting the dangers of travelling on hilly terrain during heavy rains.

The report revealed that Mandi district remains the worst affected, recording 21 deaths, followed by Kangra (14), Kullu (10), Chamba (9), Hamirpur (8) and others.

The death toll was further compounded by large-scale losses to livestock and property. The SDMA report states that 22,454 poultry birds and 954 domestic animals have died due to rain-triggered incidents.

In addition, more than 375 houses have sustained damage, of which 91 were completely destroyed and 279 partially damaged. Cow sheds, shops, schools, and agricultural lands were also swept away or severely impacted by the rains.

The total economic loss is estimated at a staggering Rs 770.96 crore across sectors, including PWD, water supply, power, education, health, fisheries, and urban development.

Rescue and restoration efforts are ongoing, with multiple relief camps established across affected areas. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has advised people to avoid travel in vulnerable zones and remain alert as more rainfall is forecast in the region.

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh, severely disrupting public utilities and infrastructure across several districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report issued at 6:00 PM on Saturday, 196 roads including 1 National Highway have been blocked due to landslides and flooding, while 73 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 787 water supply schemes have been reported disrupted.

The SEOC also confirmed that the majority of road blockages were reported from Mandi district, which alone accounts for 153 blocked roads, including the affected stretch of NH from Mandi to Kullu near 4 Miles and Bindravani. Other affected districts include Kullu (17 roads blocked), Kangra (12), Sirmaur (11), and Una (3).

While no fresh human casualties were mentioned in the public utility report itself, earlier updates from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), reported a total of 98 deaths across Himachal Pradesh from June 20 to July 12.

Of these, 59 deaths were attributed to rain-related incidents including landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 41 people died in road accidents during the same period.

Restoration efforts are ongoing. According to SEOC officials, several water and sewerage systems affected particularly in Kullu and Mandi have been temporarily repaired to ensure continuity of services. However, access to many remote areas remains cut off.

Officials have advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel in hilly and vulnerable zones, as more rainfall is forecasted in the coming days. (ANI)

