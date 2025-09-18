Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The monsoon fury continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, with 604 roads, including two National Highways, blocked across the state, while 228 distribution transformers and 221 water supply schemes remained disrupted, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Thursday evening.

According to the cumulative loss report released by the SDMA, the overall death toll from June 20 to September 17 has climbed to 424. Of these, 242 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods and drowning, while 182 fatalities were caused by road accidents triggered during the season.

The hill state's fragile road network has taken the heaviest hit, with major blockages reported in Mandi (198), Kullu (202), Shimla (51) and Kangra (40). Landslides, heavy rains and sinking stretches have rendered key highways impassable, including stretches of NH-03 in Kullu and NH-503A in Una.

Electricity supply remains precarious as 228 transformers were reported out of service, the majority in districts such as Mandi, Hamirpur and Chamba. Meanwhile, 221 water supply schemes have also been disrupted, hitting both rural and semi-urban populations in Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur districts.

Officials said that incessant rainfall in several districts since mid-June has led to repeated damage despite ongoing clearance and restoration drives. In Mandi district alone, 143 transformers and 126 water supply schemes are non-functional, while Kullu faces severe road connectivity issues with over 200 blockages.

The SDMA noted that besides human casualties, the monsoon has caused widespread loss to livestock, agriculture and infrastructure. Thousands of homes have been damaged partially or fully, while apple orchards and maize crops have suffered heavy destruction across the higher reaches.

"Relentless rainfall has kept the state in crisis mode for three months. Road connectivity, power and water restoration remain our immediate priorities," an SDMA spokesperson said. (ANI)

