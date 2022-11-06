Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday conducted held a roadshow as part of the campaign for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in the Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He received a warm welcome from the local people.

The locals of Balh showered rose petals on Thakur's car on his arrival in the city.

Himachal Pradesh will go in for voting on November 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on December 8. Voting will be held for all 68 assembly seats in the state.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Congress and the BJP have been alternatively forming governments in the State for over three decades.

In Solan and Sunder Nagar in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted roadshows.

During his public address at Himachal Pradesh's Solan, he launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the Congress means the guarantee of "corruption and selfish politics"PM highlighted the development strides and policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s double-engine government in the state.

Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Solan, PM Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh needs a BJP government that will provide stability to it. For 30 years, there was instability in Delhi. Governments came and went while thousands of crores of rupees were wasted in elections that happened repeatedly. In 2014 people voted for a stable government."

"During Congress's rule, there were various groups that had a vested interest in unstable governments. Small states were the target of such self-centred groups. These groups worked only for their own interest. The people of Himachal know that Congress means the guarantee of corruption and selfish politics. BJP's work and resolve are strong while in Congress there is indecisiveness, uncertainty and anarchy," he said.Meanwhile, Thakur has said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state is the commitment of his government and it will be done.

This comes after the party's national president JP Nadda released the election manifesto for the Assembly elections in which the party vowed to implement the UCC after the formation of the government again.

Calling the UCC a "necessity", Thakur reiterated the party's commitment to its implementation.

"It's very important. BJP is a national party and we feel it is a necessity. There are technical aspects but a committee will be constituted. We'll go ahead on the path that will come out. Implementing UCC is our commitment and we'll do it," he said while speaking to ANI.The Chief Minister said that the Old Pension Scheme, though not been announced in the manifesto, has not been shut down and is under consideration. (ANI)

