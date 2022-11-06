Thiruvananthapuram, November 6: People in Kerala's Wayanad district are protesting on the roads with the bodies of seven goats were killed by a leopard in the past few days. Sabu Mathew, a farmer at Wayanad's Meenangadi told IANS that people are afraid even to step out of their homes in fear of the leopard. Horrific Video: Leopard Attacks Residents of KR Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru, Pounces on Biker; Caught.

He said that in the past one month, 20 goats were attacked by the leopard and of this only one survived. The farmers also demanded the Forest Department be proactive and take immediate action to relieve the residents of the problems created by the big cat. Video: Panic Among Locals As Leopard Seen Roaming on Road in UP’s Mandhana.

Forest Department officials told IANS that they have already set five traps and installed several cameras in a bid to capture the leopard. More staff would be pressed into service in the days for the purpose. Another leopard was recently caught from another area of Wayand district after causing fear among the public for killing cows and dogs.

