Srinagar, November 6: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that only Congress could challenge Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is "merely a party of UT Delhi".

Months after exiting the decades-long association with the Congress party, Azad said that he was not against its policy of secularism, but its weak party system. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Counting And Results on December 8.

While talking to ANI at Srinagar, he said, "Although I have separated from Congress, I wasn't against their policy of secularism. It was only due to the party's system getting weakened. I would still want Congress to perform well in Gujarat and HP Assembly polls. AAP isn't capable to do so." Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 23% Candidates of Vidhan Sabha Polls Face Criminal Charges, Says ADR Report.

Exuding confidence in the Congress, he said that the party takes a long everybody, Hindu, and Muslim farmers. He said that Aam Aadmi Party can't do anything in these states, they have failed in Punjab and the people of Punjab will not vote for them again.

In a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party, Azad said that it is " AAP is merely a party of UT Delhi. They can't run Punjab efficiently, only Congress can challenge BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they have an inclusive policy."

On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman hinting at the Centre thinking of restoring State status to J&K, he said that he had taken this issue many times and if Centre Government will do that's a welcome step.