Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Two persons died, while five others were injured after a landslide hit the Ashwani Khad area in Shimla, early on Tuesday morning.

The two deceased were identified as 34-year-old Rakesh and 36-year-old Rajesh Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

The five injured have been identified as (18) Rahul Kumar, (42) Megh Sahni, (35) Baijnath Ram, (45) Ashok Ram and (20) Tony Kumar.

According to Shimla police, the landslide hit the Ashwani Khad area near a crusher site on the Mehli-Junga road around 1 am on Tuesday.

The huts belonging to workers in the area collapsed due to the landslide, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Deputy Superintendent of Police. )(DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) Mamta Raghuvanshi reached the incident site and took stock of the situation.

Teams of police, fire brigade, SDRF and home guard reached the spot for rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap also arrived at the scene upon receiving the information about the mishap on Mehli-Junga Road today.

The official arrived at the spot and took stock of the rescue operations at the site.

Police and the SDRF team along with the help of the fire brigade and home guard personnel, recovered the bodies of the deceased from the debris in about an hour.

After which the the bodies of the deceased were sent to IGMC Shimla for a post-mortem investigation. The injured were also sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited the hospital and spoke to the injured workers who emerged safely from the incident.

The official consoled the five injured after their co-workers passed away in the incident. The district administration also provided interim relief to the dead and injured.

The Deputy Commissioner has appreciated the swift efforts of the Police, SDRF, Fire and Home Guards in the rescue operations.

Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj, Sub Divisional Magistrate Shimla Rural Kavita Thakur and other officers were also present at the site of the incident. (ANI)

