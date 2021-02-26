Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Five houses were gutted in fire in the Nankhari area of Shimla on Thursday.

Locals were gathered at the spot and were seen dousing the fire.

More details awaited.

Yesterday, a fire broke out at a three-storeyed house in Raila village of Kullu district.

On February 10, a similar incident took place wherein a fire broke out in some houses along a hillside in Shimla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)