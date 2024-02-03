Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): As many as 504 roads, including 4 National Highways were closed, and electricity and water supply schemes disrupted in the state due to snowfall.

It includes 161 roads in Shimla, 153 roads in Lahaul-Spiti, 76 in Kullu, 44 in Mandi, 62 in Chamba 7 in Kinnaur and one in Kangra.

The data also reports that 674 Electricity supply schemes are disrupted and 44 water supply schemes are also hampered.

Meanwhile, snow-clearing operations were under progress in nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall.

Taking to social media handle, Lahaul Spiti police posted the weather and road status of the district for Saturday.

The nine stations reported 1-5 feet of snow depths and also gave details on the road status. The stations included Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal.

A large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh after New Year.

While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing snowfall and touristy weather conditions.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have however urged people to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys, advising travel only when necessary.

Earlier on Friday, at least 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall.

Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state. (ANI)

