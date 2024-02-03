Sambalpur, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways. LK Advani To Get Bharat Ratna: Senior BJP Leader To Be Conferred With Country’s Highest Civilian Honour, Announces PM Narendra Modi

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021. The PM also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation. He also inaugurated the 412-km Dhamra–Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)'. ‘Your Accomplishment Makes India Proud…’ PM Narendra Modi Meets Australian Open 2024 Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna

PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth over Rs 68,000 Crore in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores, in Sambalpur. pic.twitter.com/QNU4kfOqJD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

PM @narendramodi reaches at IIM Sambalpur campus in #Odisha. Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 68 thousand crore . pic.twitter.com/u7dlhxQkuG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 3, 2024

The development works which are either being inaugurated or for which foundation stones are being laid will give significant boost to Odisha's progress. https://t.co/meydQfLLui — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga', the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the function.