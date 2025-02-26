Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He highlighted that the religious festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state, as Himachal Pradesh is known as the abode of Lord Shiva.

"From time immemorial people have been celebrating the Shivratri festivity with great enthusiasm and fervour. Himachal Pradesh is known as the abode of Lord Shiva, the Shivratri Mahotsav celebrated at various places in the state have their own significance," Sukhu said.

He expressed his hope that the celebrations of Shivratri would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people.

Meanwhile, the Himachal government has approved the construction of an Aerial Ropeway from Kullu Bus Stand to Peej Paragliding Point in Kullu district, with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, marking a significant step towards enhancing tourism in the region.

Earlier, Sukhu, along with his family, arrived at Prayagraj airport on Tuesday to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said, "I am very happy that I got the opportunity to come here and take a holy dip in the Mahakumbh along with my family. India's culture and Hindutva have always been world-famous."

He further added, "Mahakumbh is a reflection of our culture. And Mahakumbh is becoming world-famous. Discussions are being held in India and abroad as well. Our culture of India and Hindutva are being discussed. It is already world-famous. It is not from today onwards. If you turn the pages of history and look back at the past, our culture and ritual are already world-famous."

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday. The Mela, which has witnessed a historic turnout, will continue until February 26.

So far, over 62 crore devotees have participated, with more than 1.30 crore taking a dip on Monday alone. (ANI)

