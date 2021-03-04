Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and several MLAs took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the state Assembly complex on Thursday.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's budget session is underway. All the beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine, an official spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the first phase of vaccination for COVID-19 was completed successfully with active participation of health and frontline workers. He lauded them for their services to combat the situation.

The chief minister also urged all eligible people to come forward and take the vaccine shot to make the society COVID-19-free.

The second phase of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those in the age bracket of 45-59 years and have specified co-morbid conditions.

