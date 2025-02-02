Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the MLAs of Solan district at his official residence, Oakover, on Sunday to discuss various developmental works related to the district, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister gathered detailed information and feedback from the MLAs about the ongoing development projects in each Assembly constituency of the district. He emphasised the importance of public representatives making continuous efforts to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

Also Read | AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

He said that innovation should be given special preference in new projects and they should be conceived from the 'Green State' perspective.

CM Sukhu said that many ambitious schemes were being implemented by the state government for public welfare and the overall development of the state.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025, Most Middle-Class Friendly Budget in Indian History, Says PM Narendra Modi at Rally in RK Puram Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

He asked the MLAs to make continuous meaningful efforts to ensure that the maximum number of people get the benefit of these schemes.

He said that the state government had taken several initiatives to strengthen the rural economy. New schemes and programmes were being implemented in rural areas. To make these efforts of the government fruitful, people should be made aware to avail the benefits of the schemes.

He said that Solan district had an important contribution in strengthening the economy of the state. The state government was committed to ensuring the all-round development of Solan district.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Awasthi, Vinod Sultanpuri, and Hardeep Singh Bawa.

Earlier CM Sukhu on Friday, highlighted that the state lacks a single international-standard airport and the entire cost of its construction should be borne by the central government.

Additionally, the Centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines.

Speaking informally to the media in Solan, about the 'poor condition' of the Solan-Parwanoo highway, CM Sukhu stated that he has discussed this matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and has requested a 're-design' along with 're-alignment' of the highway to improve its condition.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing the living standards of the people and affirmed that positive reforms are being undertaken across all departments. He stressed that the government seeks to bring meaningful improvements to governance by minimising administrative excess and ensuring a more efficient and people-centric administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)