India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Party Functionaries to Effectively Use Social Media to Counter False Propaganda

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Party Functionaries to Effectively Use Social Media to Counter False Propaganda

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that all party functionaries should effectively make use of social media to disseminate policies and programmes of the Centre and state government and they should use this media to counter false propaganda by Congress party.

"All the party functionaries should effectively use the social media to disseminate policies and programmes of the Centre and state government and they should use this media for countering the false propaganda of the Congress party," said Thakur.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Thakur while addressing the virtual rally of Palampur BJP Mandal from Shimla said that despite being a country with a population of over 135 crore, India has reported about 8500 deaths due to COVID-19 as compared to over 4.30 lakh deaths reported in 15 most developed countries of the world with a population of about 142 crore. He said that this was possible due to the farsighted and prompt decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively tackle the situation.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it was possible for all of us to interact with each other through technology and the credit of this also goes to the Digital India mission of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"The state government brought back as many as 1.95 lakh people of the State stranded in different parts of the country and due to this the cases of COVID positive increased sharply, but still it was the duty of the government to bring these people back home. He said that the people of the State need not panic, as all the cases of Corona positive were either those who have come from other States or were their primary contacts," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

