Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The tourism department and administration of Mandi district on Tuesday issued guidelines to completely restrict all water sports activities and shut down all camping sites near river banks, informed officials.

The administration cited safety as the primary reason behind the move.

Also Read | Today GoAir A320 Aircraft VT-WGA Flight G8-386 Diverted to Delhi Due to … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"Due to the rainy season, the tourism department has issued guidelines stating that all the camping sites and water sports activities in the vicinity of the banks of the rivers in the district will be completely restricted till the season's end," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mandi, Ashwani Kumar.

The officials have also been directed to take note of the guidelines and action will be taken against the violators.

Also Read | Service Charge Issue: Delhi High Court To Hear the Plea Filed by NRAI Over CCPA Guidelines on July 21.

"Further, all the related instructions have been issued to the Police, and Forest Department. Action under the purview of the law will be taken against those who will flout the rules," he added.

The district administration also appealed to the people not to go to the restricted areas like rivers, drains, ravines, landslide-prone areas, etc. during the rainy season.

Earlier, several people were feared to be washed away in flash floods caused by a cloud burst that wreaked havoc at Choj nullah in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The incident caused considerable damage to the properties and also destroyed the only bridge that leads to the village.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the administration's preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising out of heavy rain in the state with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for managing disasters that are arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in natural calamities-prone areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)