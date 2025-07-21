Shimla, Jul 21 (PTI) Former MLA from Chintpurni Assembly constituency, Ganesh Dutt Bharwal, died in Hamboli in Amb at the age of 80.

Bharwal, who was elected to the state assembly first in 1985, died on Sunday, according to a statement.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today expressed grief over the death and prayed for strength to the bereaved family members.

He said Bharwal's contributions to the development of the Chintpurni area were immense and will be remembered by the people for a long time.

