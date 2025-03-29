Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the elevation of the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Directorate of School Education, which will now oversee education from pre-nursery to Class 12.

"The State Cabinet in its meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved the elevation of the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Directorate of School Education for overseeing education from pre-nursery to Class 12," as per an official release.

The Directorate of Higher Education will now manage colleges and look after all aspects of higher education. This restructuring is part of the government's ongoing reforms aimed at improving the administration and efficiency of the education system.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, Himachal Rules, 2011, to conduct examinations at the end of the fifth and eighth classes. If a child fails to meet the promotion criteria, students will be given the additional opportunity for re-examination within two months from the date of declaration of results.

"The Cabinet gave its nod to purchase 297 Type-I Electric buses and 24 air conditioned Super luxury buses in Himachal Road Transport Corporation to facilitate the commuters," the release read.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Scheme of State Award for Teachers in the Technical Education Department. Under this scheme, 10 awards will be conferred across six categories, including three awards for Best Teacher (ITI level), two each for Research Excellence and Innovation Award (Degree level) and Industry Collaboration Award (Polytechnics and ITIs), and one each for Best Teacher (Polytechnics level), Best Teacher (Pharmacy College level), and Best Teacher (Engineering College level). The awards will be based on the nominee's performance in academic excellence, research and development, community engagement and outreach, sponsored research, and industry-academia collaboration.

"The Cabinet has also decided to allow the issuance of bonafide Himachali certificates to abandoned and surrendered children who have been living in Child Care Institutions in Himachal Pradesh for 15 years or more, enabling them to apply for jobs and avail benefits under various state government schemes," the release read.

It also approved the purchase of vehicles to enhance monitoring and enforcement against illegal mining activities in the state.

"The Cabinet gave its nod to give Government guarantee in favour of HPPCL to raise a term loan of Rs. 1000 crore for execution of Shongtong-Karchham Hydro Power Project in the State," the release read. (ANI)

