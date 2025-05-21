Shimla, May 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to realising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's vision of uplifting the weaker and marginal sections of the society, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Interacting with mediapersons before paying tribute to the former prime minister on his death anniversary, Sukhu said Gandhi gave his life for the unity and integrity of the country.

Also Read | PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Home State on May 26 and 27, Inaugurate INR 20,000 Crore Locomotive Plant in Dahod.

Sukhu said Gandhi laid the groundwork for several transformational initiatives that propelled progress and prosperity of the nation.

"Rajiv Gandhi laid strong foundation for the information technology revolution in the country, which has been yielding positive outcomes for the current generation. He made provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj Institutions by amending the Constitution," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

Sukhu said his government has introduced Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna to improve the standards of education in the state. These schools with modern facilities and other infrastructure are being established in each assembly constituency to benefit students residing in the rural areas, he said.

"The state government is also implementing Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana, under which youths will be provided loans to start their avocations. Under the scheme, unemployed youth are being offered 50 per cent subsidy for purchase of e-taxis," he said.

On the occasion, Sukhu administered a pledge of national unity and integration of the country. He paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at the HP Secretariat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)