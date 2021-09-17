Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), September 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that all Indians are proud of the development story written by the people of Himachal Pradesh in the past 50 years.

The President was addressing the special session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

The President appreciated the contributions made by former Chief Ministers of the state including, late Dr Y.S. Parmar, late Thakur Ram Lal, Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and late Virbhadra Singh.

He said that the initiative taken by the Himachal Pradesh government to take the development journey of the state to the people is highly commendable, read a release by the President's Secretariat said.

Also Read | Bihar Farmer Becomes Crorepati! Elderly Farmer in Muzaffarpur’s Singari Village Receives Rs 52 Crore in His Pension Account.

"Himachal Pradesh has set new dimensions of development in various fields," he added.

Noting that Himachal Pradesh ranks second in the country in the "Sustainable Development Goals - India Index 2020-21", the President said that Himachal Pradesh is the leading state in the country on many parameters.

While appreciating the pro-active steps taken by the government of Himachal Pradesh for the protection and conservation of the environment, the President said that it is a matter of pride for the people and government of Himachal Pradesh that in the year 2014, the state's Legislative Assembly became the first paperless Legislative Assembly of the country.

The President also acknowledged the nature of the people of Himachal Pradesh and said that the peace-loving yet brave people of Himachal Pradesh have been valiantly responding to injustice, terror and any attack on the country's pride when required. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)