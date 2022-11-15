Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): An eight-room house was turned into ashes in Kinnaur's Nathpa village after a massive fire broke out on Monday.

According to the police, a fire suddenly broke out in Ram Bhagat's house in Nathpa village at around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Although there was no loss of life in this incident, the house was completely burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The village people tried a lot to extinguish the fire but it became difficult to control as it was a wooden house and in no time, the house was completely burnt to ashes.

The exact property loss is yet to be ascertained, but as per initial reports, the numbers seem to be on the higher end.

Tehsildar Bhavanagar Chandra Mohan Thakur said a team was sent to assess the damage.

He further said that assistance is being provided to the affected families as per the relief manual. (ANI)

