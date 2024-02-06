Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble after a landslide hit the Ashwani Khad area in Shimla early on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were found around 6:15 am.

According to the police, the bodies of the deceased who worked as labourers were sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, took stock of the situation of the landslide incident on Mehli-Junga road.

A search operation is underway at the site of incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

