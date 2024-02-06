New Delhi, February 6: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said that moderate fog can be expected on Tuesday night. Free Bus Rides for Transgenders: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Bus Travel for Transgenders in National Capital (Watch Video).

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'moderate' and 'poor' levels at several stations. In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'moderate' category standing at 195 and PM10 reached 212 or ‘poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Flags Off Special Train to Ayodhya (Watch Video).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 165, and PM10 at 152, both in moderate levels. .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).