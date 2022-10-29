Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) Three rebel BJP candidates were left in the fray in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi while 92 candidates withdrew their papers in Himachal Pradesh on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the November 12 Assembly elections.

The ruling BJP is facing rebel candidates in three of 10 seats in the CM's home district after 11 candidates withdrew their papers in Mandi. Currently, 67 candidates are in the fray in Mandi.

The rebel BJP candidates in the district are Gian Chand from Nachan, former minister Roop Singh's son Abhishek Thakur from Sundernagar and Parveen Sharma from Mandi.

Meanwhile, rebel Congress candidate Lal Singh Kaushal withdrew his name from the Nachan seat, from where he unsuccessfully contested on the party ticket last time.

No candidate withdrew nomination from the Jogindernagar seat, where the highest 11 candidates are in fray in Mandi district.

In Shimla, AAP rebel Gaurav Sharma withdrew his papers from the Shimla (Urban) seat and announced to support BJP candidate Sanjay Sood.

A total of eight candidates withdrew their papers and 50 candidates have been left in Shimla district.

