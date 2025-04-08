Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The hill towns of Shimla and Manali in the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh have recorded temperatures 7 degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has issued a heat wave alert for today (April 8) in select parts of the state, as temperatures in the last 24 hours have soared 4°C to 7°C above normal.

The Senior Scientist of IMD , Sandeep Kumar Sharma, while speaking with ANI about the prevailing weather conditions, said that the temperatures are above normal across the state.

"During the past 24 hours, weather remained mostly clear across Himachal Pradesh. At most locations, the temperature was 4°C to 7°C above normal," he said.

The highest temperature recorded in the state was 36.8°C in Una, making it the hottest location in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Shimla and Manali both recorded 26°C, which is 7°C above the seasonal average.

In the higher reaches, like Kinnaur and Kalpa, temperatures were also 5°C to 7°C above normal.

"The mid-hills and higher hills districts are experiencing significantly above-normal temperatures." He added.

Regions such as Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala are currently witnessing heat wave-like conditions, IMD confirmed.

For April 8, the IMD forecasts clear skies across the state but warns of heatwave conditions forming in Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts. The heatwave alert for these areas remains in effect for the day.

However, relief is on the horizon. Sharma said that a western disturbance will approach late on April 9, bringing with it chances of rainfall in some areas.

"A western disturbance will approach late on April 9, which may bring rainfall to some areas of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti," Sharma said.

Following this, starting April 10, Shimla and surrounding areas may also experience rain with thunderstorms, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures by 3°C to 5°C.

Light rain may also continue into April 12, particularly in the higher and mid-hill regions. After April 12, the weather across the state is expected to normalise.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Shimla city remained 7°C above normal, and similar conditions are expected today. A noticeable drop in temperature is anticipated around April 10, bringing much-needed relief from the current heat. (ANI)

