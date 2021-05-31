Shimla, May 31 (PTI) Nineteen more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh raising the toll to 3,127, while the infection count climbed to 1,90,330 with 865 fresh cases, an official said on Monday.

According to the state health department, there are 13,621 active novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh.

The recovery count rose to 1,73,560 with 2,167 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

