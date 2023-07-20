Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Following flash floods caused by heavy rains, the Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District has announced holidays for all schools from July 20-22 July due to flash floods and landslides in the State.

According to the Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner, schools will remain closed from July 20 to 22 in the Sangla and Nichar sub-division of the district.

“All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in the apprehension of flash floods and landslides", read an official statement released today.

"The concerned sub-division magistrate will review the rainfall status in their sub-division and may revise the order accordingly," it read.

Meanwhile, the Kullu Deputy Commission informed via Twitter that the Mandi-Kullu, NH-21 has been opened for traffic. However, at the same time, the Kandi-Kamand-Kataula road has been blocked following the fall of a tree near Kandi.

"According to the information taken from District Disaster Management Authority, Mandi today on July 20, 2023, at 08:32 am, NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu is smoothly open for traffic, and the Kandi-Kamand-Kataula road is blocked due to the fall of a tree near Kandi", said the DCP, Kullu in a tweet.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in the Kullu district, Indian Air Force helicopters today delivered essential supplies at Shaakti, Maror and Shansher which are cut off due to rains, as per the IAF officials.

"Torrential rains have caused supply disruptions at far-flung places in Himachal Pradesh due to roads being washed off. Indian Air Force helicopters have delivered essential supplies at Shaakti, Maror and Shansher which are cut off due to rains", said the IAF officials.

In addition, the state suffered huge infrastructural and financial losses. Also, with five new deaths on Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days.

Confirming the data, the Revenue Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government said that the rain fury continues in the state and the government is on alert. He said that two teams of officials from the Union government are in the state and they have started evaluating the flood and rain losses in the Solan and Mandi districts of the state.

“With five deaths today since the monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured," Jagat Singh Negi said.

"The number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572. Apart from this, the number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703. 148 shops have been damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to rain. long with this 1286 cowsheds have been broken,” Negi added.

According to the latest data from State Disaster Management Authority, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4808.79 crore so far. Apart from this, the state has reported 61 cases of landslides and 44 cases of flash floods so far this monsoon. (ANI)

