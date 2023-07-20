Chennai, July 20: A 19-year-old youth was arrested on July 19 in connection with rape and murder of a six-year-old boy in Dharampuri district of Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as M Prakash, allegedly raped the boy and later strangled him to death. The victim's body was found from an unused water tank. The crime took place on July 16. Following his arrest and "confession", Prakash was sent into judicial custody.

According to a report of Times of India, Prakash and the boy knew each other. The accused would often bring chocolates and ice cream for him. On July 16, he brought the boy to the water tank and raped him, said District Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesubatham. The boy started screaming for help. Panicked Prakash then strangled the boy to death, the officer added. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Boy Attempts To Kidnap 3-Year-Old Cousin in Coimbatore for Ransom To Buy Mobile and Bike, Arrested.

"The accused tied the boy’s arms and legs, and dumped the body in the tank," Jesubatham was quoted as saying. Parents of the boy had lodged a missing complaint after which the police launched an investigation. During the probe, cops came to know about Prakash and his friendship with the boy. Prakash was detained for questioning. During interrogation, he broke down and confessed of raping and murdering the boy, according to the report. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Critically Injured in Country Bomb and Sickle Attack at Chengalpattu District Court (Watch Video).

Following his arrest, Prakash was produced before a local court which sent him into judicial custody. He is now lodged at Salem central prison. Locals had gathered to protest and blocked a road, demanding stringent action against Prakash. The agitation was called off after Jesubatham promised no leniency against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).