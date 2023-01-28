Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday, ordered to appoint Dr. Shiv Kumar, HPPS (2007) as the Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister's Security, replacing Brijesh Sood who was Additional SP CM security.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the transfer and posting of Shiv Kumar, HPPS (2007), Commandant, Home Guards, Solan, as Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister's Security, Himachal Pradesh vice Shri Brijesh Sood, HPPS (2008), Additional Superintendent of Police, with immediate effect, in the public interest," the order stated.

The order stated that Shiv Kumar, shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Commandant, Home Guards, Solan, till further orders.

Brijesh Sood who was additional SP CM security has now been ordered to report to the police headquarters till further order.

"Brijesh Sood, HPPS (2008), Additional Superintendent of Police is directed to report at Police Headquarters, Shimla. His posting orders will be issued separately," the order stated.

Other than them, Sher Singh-II (HPPS 2020), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Sri Naina Devi has been appointed as the DSP, of 5th Indian Reserve Battalion in Bassi.

He has been replaced by Vikrant Bonsra HPPS (2022), DSP awaiting posting, as he has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Police in Sri Naina Devi. (ANI)

