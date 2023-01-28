Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has said that freedom of expression on social media, does not allow citizens to make irresponsible statements, nor does it grant a license to use objectionable language.

The Court said that nowadays, social media has become a global platform for the exchange of ideas and opinions. Today, the Internet and social media have become important tools of life through which individuals express themselves, through which people can exercise their right to freedom. But it is a right with special accountability.

The order has been given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who rejected the petition of Jhansi resident Nandini Sachan.

Nandini is accused of propagating obscene content on social media. In connection to the case, an FIR is also registered against her at the Nawada police station under section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

However, the accused has said that she has been falsely implicated. She alleged that the FIR has been registered as a counterblast, as she rejected a man's marriage proposal.

The court said that although social media has expanded the scope of freedom of expression, but this does not give the right to use freedom of speech without responsibility. The court said that a cognizable offense is being made in the case through the FIR. (ANI)

