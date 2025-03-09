Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Tibetan Buddhist monks performed the traditional Cham (lama dance) at the Tsechu Fair in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, revered as the founder of Vajrayana Buddhism in Tibet.

The vibrant event, marked by intricate rituals, sacred music, and symbolic gestures, drew devotees and tourists alike to witness the spiritual spectacle.

Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, was an 8th-century Indian Buddhist master credited with bringing Vajrayana Buddhism to Tibet. His teachings played a crucial role in shaping Tibetan Buddhist traditions, and he is regarded as the 'Second Buddha' in many Himalayan Buddhist communities.

The Tsechu Fair, celebrated in his honor, is a significant annual festival observed in various Himalayan regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Sikkim.

The Cham dance, an essential feature of the festival, was performed by Buddhist monks dressed in elaborate costumes and masks representing deities and guardian spirits.

Accompanied by traditional Tibetan instruments like dungchen (long horns), gyaling (reed instruments), and ritual drums, the dance depicted the triumph of good over evil, with monks enacting stories from Buddhist scriptures.

Held within the serene premises of a local monastery, the festival provided devotees an opportunity to seek blessings, participate in prayer offerings, and immerse themselves in Buddhist chants and hymns.

The fair also featured cultural exhibitions, Tibetan handicraft stalls, and traditional cuisine, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Local authorities made arrangements for crowd management and security, ensuring a smooth celebration for attendees. The Tsechu Fair continues to be a vital cultural and spiritual event, preserving the rich heritage of Tibetan Buddhism in the region. (ANI)

