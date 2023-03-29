Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 255 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours and one fatality, health officials said on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Kangra district on Wednesday.

So far 4,196 persons have died due to Covid in the hill state and the number of active cases has risen to 755. Till March 13, the active case tally stood at 60.

Out of the 255 cases reported on Wednesday, a maximum of 85 cases were reported in Kangra followed by 51 in Mandi, 26 in Bilapsur, 19 in Shimla, 17 in Solan, 14 in Hamirpur, 13 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, five in Lahaul and Spiti, four in Kinnaur, three in Una,

The health officials have increased the testing and asked the general public to wear masks and regularly wash hands and adopt Covid appropriate behaviour.

