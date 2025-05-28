Una, May 28 (PTI) As many as 650 buses will be added to the fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) this year, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the inauguration of a newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal at Haroli in Una, he said that around 300 electric buses, 250 diesel buses and 100 tempo travellers will be added.

Agnihotri said that over the last five decades, HRTC has provided transportation services to approximately 4 lakh passengers on a daily basis, thus making it the most reliable public transport service provider.

Talking about the newly inaugurated bus terminal, he said it is a modern two-storey facility that has been built at a cost of just Rs 3.40 crore, significantly lower than the initial estimated budget of Rs 7 crore.

"To enhance regional connectivity, two new bus routes will be launched from the ISBT Haroli, which will include a bus service from Haroli to Haridwar and Haroli to Shimla, via Baddi and Nalagarh," he said.

