Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 10 coronavirus-related fatalities on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,783, while 145 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,25,464, an official said.

Three fresh deaths were reported from Una, two each from Kangra, Mandi and Shimla and one from Hamirpur.

Besides, 168 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,20,536, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,128 in the state.

