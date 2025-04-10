Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Apr 10 (ANI): District Police Solan has taken strong action against a repeat drug offender by detaining him under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, said a press statement from the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The accused, Hitender Kumar alias Rinku, a resident of Village Kyar in Arki Tehsil of Solan district, has a history of repeated involvement in drug trafficking cases.

Also Read | 'She Loved Online Shopping, Demanded Gifts': Man Seeks Revenge, Sends 300 COD Parcels To Ex-Girlfriend in Kolkata; Arrested.

According to police, Kumar has been named in four separate FIRs across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, each involving the recovery of heroin.

Despite being granted bail in all four cases, Kumar allegedly continued to engage in illicit drug activities. Officials stated that his persistent involvement in drug trafficking posed a significant threat to public safety, prompting the police to recommend his preventive detention.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: From Abu Salem and Ravi Pujari to Rajiv Saxena, Here's a List of India's High-Profile Extraditions.

He has since been lodged at District Jail Solan for a period of three months, with authorities citing the need to disrupt his ongoing involvement in the drug trade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)