Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Students in Himachal Pradesh opposed the alleged municipal corporation's decision to shift the historic Shimla library.

Students and members of the library said that the library will be shifted as they have been asked to join another library in another part of the city.

"I have been coming here often. I come here to prepare myself for civil services. The government is planning to shift this library and we have been asked to shift to a library nearby here. Our HAS (Himachal Pradesh State Administrative Services) examination is scheduled for September 26. It would be difficult for us to get shifted amid preparations. We got to know that the government is planning to make a cafe in this place for tourism promotion. We demand that the library should not be shifted," said Susheel, a student here.

Another student, Susman said, "I have been coming and studying here. This is our heritage and it is known as a library and should remain as a library only."

The Shimla Municipal Corporation authorities denied all rumours of closing this place and said that no such decision has been taken in this regard.

"I would like to make it clear that this is just a rumour and some people are misleading the members and students there. This is a beautiful building located here at the heart of Shimla City. We just want to renovate and repair the building to retain the beauty and heritage of the building and city," Satya Kaundal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Shimla.

"We had requested them to vacate for renovation, the building is in dilapidated condition, and it could also be unsafe for the students and others visiting the library. On one hand, we are making Shimla a smart city and on the other, they want to keep this building in bad shape. We have passed a resolution to repair it and we are not going to make any kind of cafe here; it remains a heritage of Shimla," he added. (ANI)

