India News | Himanta Biswa Sarma's Wife Thanks People for Trust as He Takes Oath as Assam CM for Second Term

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): As Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term on Tuesday, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma thanked the people of the state for their faith in his leadership and development agenda, in what was seen as a strong rebuttal to allegations levelled by Congress leader Pawan Khera days before the assembly election. While speaking with ANI today, Riniki said, "This is the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and the people of Assam..They believe in the politics of development and welfare works carried out by Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Khera had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma possessed passports from three countries: the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda. He also claimed that she owned two properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in Himanta Biswa Sarma's election affidavit. Khera further alleged that while Himanta Biswa Sarma's politics was "based on hatred against Muslims", his wife allegedly held passports from two Muslim-majority countries.

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Later, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma rejected the allegations as "malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies and filed an FIR over the allegations levelled by Congress, accusing the opposition party of acting in frustration and trying to "set up a playbook".

Sukanya Sarma, the daughter of Biswa, also expressed gratitude to the voters. She said I am thankful to the voters who voted for him and grateful to witness him taking the oath for the second time.

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Nandil Biswa Sarma, son of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, says, "I wish him the best of luck. He has worked very hard...I am hopeful that he will continue to work for the development of the state..."

Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term today. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly. This will be the third NDA government in Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)