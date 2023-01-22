Pune, January 22: Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Bhagwa Hindu Sena Takes Out March in Haridwar, Demands Death for Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The members also took out a march to draw attention to issues like increasing atrocities on women, illegal conversions, ban on cow slaughter. The march titled 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha' began at Lal Mahal and culminated at the Deccan area of Pune. Pathaan: Karnataka Hindu Body Calls for Boycott of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Over Deepika Padukone’s 'Saffron' Bikini in Besharam Song.

Earlier Hindu organisations staged a 'Jan Aanch' march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter.

