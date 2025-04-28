Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing organisations have announced to take out a protest march in Mumbai on Tuesday against what they claim is "selective targeting" of Hindu activists by police under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

The protest march will begin at Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai and proceed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

"The police administration has been unjustly targeting Hindu workers under the guise of maintaining law and order. We demand a fair investigation and protection of Hindu society's rights," said Mahendra Salekar, secretary of VHP Konkan Division.

When asked about the reasons behind VHP holding a rally when BJP is in power in Maharashtra, Salekar claimed higher authorities had assured them that police would allow the holding of rallies and be supportive, but it never materialised.

The rally is being organised against the backdrop of incidents reported in the Wakola and Wadala areas of Mumbai.

Hindu organisations had alleged that police beat up activists when they tried to take out processions in Wadala area earlier this month.

The VHP claims that despite being victims of attacks, their activists were arrested under false charges.

Three persons were injured, and shops and vehicles were vandalised in a clash between two groups in Wakola area on Saturday night, following which seven persons were arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to VHP, police action was selectively harsh on Hindu workers.

The VHP has further warned that unless the police stop their "biased" actions, Hindu organisations would intensify their agitation across Mumbai.

"Our rally is aimed at seeking justice. We are committed to conducting it peacefully, but our patience must not be tested," Salekar added.

