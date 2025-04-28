New Delhi, April 28: A Delhi court on Monday extended by 12 more days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Special NIA judge Chande r Jit Singh extended Rana's custody on NIA's request after his previous 18-da y remand got over. Rana was produced in court with his face covered amid tight security. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter which is taking place in chamber. Tahawwur Rana Quizzed: Mumbai Police Interrogate 26/11 Attack Mastermind in Delhi.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana. In its previous remand order, the court directed the NIA to conduct Rana's medical examination every 24 hours, and allow him to meet his lawyer every alternate day. The court allowed Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and meet his lawyer in the presence of the NIA officials, who would be out of an audible distance. During the arguments on the last occasion, the NIA said Rana's custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago. Who Is Tahawwur Rana, Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Case? What Will Happen After He Lands in India?.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India. On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway stati on, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.