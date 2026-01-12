Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasised the complementary connection between Hinduism and Hindutva during a debate on the theme "Hinduism Needs Protection From Hindutva," hosted by the Calcutta Debating Circle on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Trivedi said that Hindutva represents 'Hindu tattva,' which forms the core essence of Hinduism. He further argued that Hinduism is unique among religions in granting its followers the authority to debate, even on its sacred texts.

"... Which culture gives you the authority to debate even on religious texts. It is only Hindu... I would like to ask why the term Hinduism? Why is 'ism' associated with all the religions which originated in India? Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism. You have never heard of Islamism and Christianism... The 'ism' world is being associated just to demean, and what Hindutva is, 'Hindu tattva'. The basic immunity of Hinduism is Hindu tattva... Another thing I would like to say, when you cherish Hinduism, it is called Hindutva..." said Trivedi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, in contrast, criticised the ideology of Hindutva, describing it as Hinduism in a state of paranoia, where 80 per cent Hindus are made to quiver before 14 per cent Muslims.

"Hindutva is Hinduism in paranoia. It asks 80% Hindus to quiver in front of 14% Muslims. Hindutva is a BJP leader slapping a blind, hungry tribal girl because she attends a Christmas lunch in a Church. Hindutva raids shopping malls to tear down Christmas decorations... Savarkar described Buddhism as an existential threat to all Hindus. He described it as the ultimate negation of Hindutva, bearing the opiate of universalism and nonviolence. He said it was disastrous to national virility and even the existence of the Hindu race..." said Aiyar.

The Congress leader also drew a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva. He stressed that Hinduism is a great spiritual religion, while Hindutva is a political tract. He also asserted that Hinduism faced trials and tribulations yet managed to survive and flourish without any need for Hindutva's protection.

"Hinduism is a great spiritual religion. Hindutva is a political tract. Hindutva came only in 1923; for thousands of years before Hindutva, Hinduism faced trial and tribulation and yet survived, flourished, with no need of Hindutva protection... There is no way Gandhi's and Swami Vivekananda's Hinduism can be protected or promoted by Savarkar's Hindutva... While Savarkar wrote, Hindus understand themselves as Hindus through acts of violence. The Mahatma wrote, the Hindu has an old age civilisation. He is essentially non-violent. You've seen that Hindutva vigilantes beat up and even kill anyone suspected of hoarding, eating or transporting beef. While Gandhiji wrote, it is a denial of Hinduism and of Ahimsa to kill a human being to protect a cow..." added Aiyar.

The Calcutta Debating Circle hosted a debate on the topic "Hinduism Needs Protection From Hindutva" at the Lawns, Calcutta Club on Sunday. The event aimed to foster discussions on the complexities of justice and was attended by several prominent figures, including J. Sai Deepak, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Mahua Moitra, Ruchika Sharma, and Sudhanshu Trivedi. (ANI)

