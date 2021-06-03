Chennai, June 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, K Palaniswami on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finalising the draft report for inter- linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers and sending it for state governments' comments.

He also said this historic decision would be imprinted in the development history of Tamil Nadu and be an example for federal cooperation.

Recalling his request to the PM to expedite the Godavari - Cauvery link scheme as it would be a boon to the water stressed state of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said during his tenure as the chief minister he had made this plea during his meetings with Modi and also in his memorandum submitted to him.

"I am extremely happy to see the news that the National Water Development Agency under the Ministry of Jal Sakthi - Development of Water Resources has prepared and finalised the draft report of inter-linking Godavari- Cauvery rivers and sent it for comments of the state governments," Palaniswami said in his letter to Modi, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Thanking the prime minister on behalf of Tamil Nadu farmers and also on his own behalf, for acting on his request, Palaniswami urged Modi to expedite the project so that the inter linking project will prove to be beneficial to the millions of farmers in the state.

"It will also solve the drinking water issue of Tamil Nadu," he pointed out.

"This historic decision taken by the government would be imprinted in the development history of the state of Tamil Nadu and would be an example for federal cooperation," he said in the letter.

Palaniswami said he was looking forward to early inauguration and implementation of the project.

