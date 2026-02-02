New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): During the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's challenge to the Congress caused uproar, inviting interruption from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tejasvi Surya, during his address, criticised the Congress, stating that its government has never mentioned India's civilisational ethos. He challenged Congress leaders to show any instance while reading from the previous President's addresses.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-39 Lottery Result of 02.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"Other than once during Swami Vivekanand's 150th birth anniversary footnote, in 10 years of Congress rule, there is no mention of India's culture, tradition, civilisational values and ethos. This shows their commitment to the country," Surya alleged.

"Meanwhile, in 2014, the Prime Minister promised to improve tradition and technology. The only one who has fulfilled that promise is PM Narendra Modi," Surya added.

Also Read | Olypub Restaurant Beef Controversy: Waiter Arrested After YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Alleges He Was Served Beef Instead of Mutton at Kolkata Restaurant.

Surya's remarks met with immediate opposition from the Congress leaders, amid which Congress MP Hibi Eden rose to counter Surya.

He said that PT Thomas, a former member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, had talked "a lot" about Shri Narayan Gurudev, calling Surya's remarks an insult to him.

"PT Thomas has said a lot about Shri Narayan Gurudev. How can Tejasvi Surya claim that no Congress leader has spoken about Indian traditions? He has insulted Shri Narayan Gurudev," Eden said.

To Eden's statement, Home Minister Amit Shah interrupted and said that the Congress MP is "focused on Kerala and not the Parliament."

"He is focused on Kerala, not here. Surya is talking about the President's mention while he is mentioning statements from the Kerala Assembly," Shah ridiculed.

Earlier in his address, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hailed the nation's growth under the BJP-led central government in contrast to the previous government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)