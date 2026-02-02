Olypub Restaurant Beef Controversy: Waiter Arrested After YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Alleges He Was Served Beef Instead of Mutton at Kolkata Restaurant

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Kolkata, February 2: A waiter at the iconic Park Street establishment in West Bengal's Kolkata, Olypub, was arrested on Saturday, January 31, following allegations by Bengali actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty that he was served beef instead of the mutton he had ordered. The incident, which occurred Friday night, has sparked significant social media debate and led the restaurant to issue a formal public apology.

The controversy began when Chakraborty and two friends visited the popular bar-cum-restaurant and ordered a mutton steak. According to the influencer’s complaint, the group unknowingly consumed the dish, only realizing the error when a second plate was brought to the table. When questioned, staff allegedly informed them that the first dish served was beef. West Bengal: Park Street Restaurant Olypub Tenders Apology for Serving Beef to YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty.

Waiter Arrested After YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Alleges He Was Served Beef Instead of Mutton

Following a complaint lodged at the Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police arrested the waiter, identified as Sheikh Nasiruddin. He has been charged under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Investigators are currently examining whether the incident was a result of gross negligence or a deliberate lapse. While the waiter was denied bail in court, the restaurant remained closed on Saturday as tensions surrounding the incident grew online. West Bengal: YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Served Beef Instead of Goat Meat in Kolkata; Olypub Restaurant Employee Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Olypub Restaurant Apologises

In a statement released on Sunday, Olypub’s management expressed deep regret over the incident, characterizing it as a "genuine, unintentional mistake." The restaurant, which has an 80-year legacy in Kolkata, emphasized its commitment to respecting all patrons regardless of their religious beliefs.

"We are truly sorry for this mistake and apologize profusely for inadvertently hurting our customer's sentiments," the statement read. The management added that they are proud of their history of inclusivity and that no harm was intended by the service error.

The incident gained rapid traction after Chakraborty posted a video of the confrontation, in which he questioned the waiter’s religion and invoked his own Brahmin heritage. While many supported the actor, others criticized the tone of the video, accusing him of trying to incite communal disharmony.

In a new turn of events, a counter-complaint has been filed against Chakraborty by a local resident, accusing the YouTuber of hatching a conspiracy to disturb public peace. Amid the mounting pressure, Chakraborty has since deleted the original video and announced his intention to withdraw the complaint against the waiter, stating he acted out of initial anger and did not wish to fuel further controversy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).