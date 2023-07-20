New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged leaders of political parties and MPs to hold a meaningful dialogue in the House on subjects of national and public importance.

In a tweet, Birla said "Let us move the country on the path of progress by solving the difficulties of the common man through discussion. The public has the same expectation from us".

Also Read | Cisco Layoffs: Networking Giant Lays Off Employees Across Business Units in Fresh Round of Job Cuts.

The session will end on August 11.PTI NAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)