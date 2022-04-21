Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) As the demand for electricity shot up in the state due to the heatwave, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government is in talks with power companies to improve the supply.

The government is trying its best to tackle the power shortage, Khattar said after presiding over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee here.

Talks have been held with power companies and a meeting in this regard will soon be held with them, he told reporters, hoping that the problem will be resolved soon.

Responding to questions on law and order in the state, the CM said whenever the state government holds talks with investors, they praise the state for it.

Today, the number of investors is increasing in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts due to better law and order in Haryana, he claimed.

On corruption cases, Khattar said the Vigilance Bureau has been strengthened with the formation of the divisional vigilance bureaus in all six divisions of the state.

The CM said the state government does not want to make much noise about the drive against corruption, which will not be tolerated.

He also urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocol and wear masks at public places and offices.

