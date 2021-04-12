Amaravati, Apr 12 (PTI): A Home Guard was arrested on Monday on the charge of shooting his wife dead after a dispute over mortgaged jewellery, police said.

Vinod Kumar was an assistant to the Intelligence Security Wing's additional superintendent Sashi Bhushan.

He (Vinod Kumar) initially made everyone believe that the firearm misfired, resulting in her (wife's) death. But, we established that he shot her dead in a fit of rage, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told reporters.

Kumar had brought Bhushans service weapon home as the latter went to Anantapuramu three days ago.

On Sunday, the Home Guard allegedly quarrelled with his wife over the mortgage of her jewellery and then shot her in the chest from close range.

Police are investigating into the reason why the Additional Superintendent left his service weapon with the Home Guard in the first place.

"It is not just carelessness but a clear violation of rules, a top police official said.

