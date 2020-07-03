Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he was hopeful about the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Indian Council ofMedical Research (ICMR) andBharat Biotech International Ltd.

He spoke to ICMR director general Balram Bhargava about the vaccine, Tope said in a statement here.

"I was toldclinical trials of the vaccine will be carried out at 13 or 14 hospitals by July 7. Pre-clinical and clinical trials are expected to be completed by August 15," he said.

"I am hopeful about the first India-made vaccine for coronavirus (becoming successful)," he said.

