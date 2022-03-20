New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Australia on Sunday said it is hopeful of concluding an early harvest trade deal with India by the end of this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit on Monday that is expected to further enhance overall comprehensive strategic ties between the two sides including in areas of trade and investment.

"We are hopeful of signing the Phase one (early harvest) trade deal by end of this month," Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell told reporters.

