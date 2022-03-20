Patna, March 20: In a tragic incident reported from Patna, a 20-year-old youth accidentally hanged himself to death while enacting a suicide attempt to scare his girlfriend during a live video chat at his home in Rupas village under Athmalgola police station limits in the state capital.

Navbharat Times quoted police as saying that the deceased has been identified as Kishan Kumar (20), a resident of Rupas village in Patna district's Barh region. The incident happened on Wednesday night when Kumar made a video call to his girlfriend and tried to convince her over a personal issue. After she refused to listen to him, Kumar allegedly climbed atop a table and tied a rope to the ceiling and fashioned a noose. Chennai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Breaks His Mobile for Speaking With Another Woman

During the video call, Kumar's mobile phone slipped out of his hand. As Kumar jumped off the table to pick up his phone, the noose tightened and he started choking.

After seeing him choking, Kumar's girlfriend alerted his neighbour, who rushed to rescue him. Kumar's family members peeped in through the room's window and saw him hanging. Maharashtra: Teen Couple Commits Suicide by Walking in Front of Moving Train in Nagpur

Athmalgola police said that the incident is related to love affair. The deceased's kin were unaware of the incident. It was Kumar's girlfriend who informed them about the entire incident.

Police are interrogating Kumar's girlfriend and neighbours to further investigate the matter.

In another alleged suicide case reported from Madhubani district of Bihar earlier this month, a head clerk posted at the municipal corporation office allegedly hanged self in the office triggering panic among officials.

The deceased has been identified as Aqeel Ahmad. The man hanged self from the ceiling fan at the office of a senior official of the department. The incident took place on Monday evening.

